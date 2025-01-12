Whitecaps FC Transfer Forward Déiber Caicedo to Colombian Side Junior FC

January 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Sunday that the club has transferred forward Déiber Caicedo to Colombian Categoría Primera A side Junior FC. The 'Caps will also retain a percentage of future transfer fees Junior receives for Caicedo.

"This was the best move for everyone, and we wish Déiber all the very best," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We have identified a handful of attacking players and this move opens up important roster building slots as we strengthen our team."

Caicedo, 24, made one start and six appearances, including MLS Cup Playoffs, for Vancouver after returning last summer from his loan spell with Junior.

In total, the native of Barbacoas, Colombia started 41 of his 81 appearances across all competitions for Whitecaps FC, tallying six goals and 11 assists after arriving via transfer at the start of 2021 from Colombian side Deportivo Cali.

TRANSACTION:  On January 12, 2025, Whitecaps FC transfer forward Déiber Caicedo to Colombian side Junior FC.

