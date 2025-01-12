Pat Noonan Looks to "Evolve the Defense" as a Step Towards Success this Season

The work towards success never ends; it's a continuous cycle. That cycle may be non-linear or have faster and slower sessions, but it's going. However, the offseason in that cycle is a chance for reflection and adaptation, particularly for the FC Cincinnati coaching staff.

While the front office continues to be hard at work crafting the roster for the 2025 MLS season, the coaching staff led by Pat Noonan (who is assuredly part of the conversation in roster construction but I digress) has been using the time without matches to prepare itself for the long season ahead.

Noonan gave the first insight of the New Year to the viewing public at the dais of the "MLS Media Day" on Thursday, speaking from Miami, Florida as part of the league's annual gathering for preseason press and other media obligations. Not every Head Coach in the league spoke, but when Noonan sat for his availability, he described a few things he's looking at to take the team to the next level.

"We've been close on a couple occasions and in a couple of those situations playing with a lead. So understanding how to manage a game; we've talked about that this offseason to get over the hump," Pat Noonan said of their opportunities to win a trophy in the past.

"I think we're a pretty good pressing team," Noonan continued. "The guys have a good idea about how to make teams uncomfortable and attack in transition, but what does it look like when we need to protect the lead? Understanding how to maintain an intensity, but manage the game in a different way."

The defense was a nebulous asset for FC Cincinnati. At times, particularly early in the season, FCC had the most dominant defense in MLS. But as the season wore on, and injuries/absences plagued the center back group, the defense fluctuated, and results followed. Eventually, it rebounded as reinforcements and continuity returned, but that lapse obviously stood out to Noonan in a way that drew attention.

"I think we need to evolve on the defensive side of the ball," Noonan said, putting a point on the matter. "Last year, you know, we had a drop off defensively. We were really strong, and certainly we had some injuries, but if you want to win championships, you've got to understand how to defend the best teams and the best players in this league."

Later in his press conference Noonan would remark that there are still places on the roster he and the club are looking to add to, specifically highlighting center back depth and options at left wing back. He added in an unrelated comment that Matt Miazga - who continues to rehab a season-ending injury from last year - is expected to fully rejoin the team training efforts sometime in the middle of the preseason. Nick Hagglund is expected to join sometime after that.

So defensive "reinforcement" or change may not be imminent, but it's certainly on the mind. Both in terms of recruitment and philosophy.

FC Cincinnati is known for its pressing style, for being able to pressure opponents into submission and seize when the counter presents itself. Ideologically, that means the defense extends beyond the center backs all the way up the field to the forwards.

Of which, the newest member of The Orange and Blue made his American press debut. Kevin Denkey took to the stage in FC Cincinnati Orange and Blue for the first time and spoke to the national media about his goals for the season and what he hopes to bring to the squad.

Some of that was repeating things he had already said. The truth is no more truthy than it was three months ago when he spoke last, but it's a helpful reminder. What he did say, though, on his positioning was that he's seen how the team has played and feels he can slot right in with the identity of the team.

Noonan similarly identifies how, beyond Denkey's skill for putting the ball in the net, the striker's ability to operate in space in that position is a valuable asset.

"Well, we certainly expect some goals," Noonan said with a smile. "Some of the challenges we've had - certainly last year I would say - is a consistent goal scorer and what we like with Kévin is how he moves to goal, how he moves in the box. I think he has a really good feel for how to attack space, whether it's from crossing situations, running in behind. We're looking for consistency in the nine positions as far as the movements to finish off plays."

Consistency in terms of space and action can be game-changing for The Orange and Blue. FC Cincinnati did not play the same lineup twice for the first 40+ games of the season in 2024, making it hard to find reliable options on either side of the ball.

Can consistency itself be a place FCC can 'evolve' in 2025? Maybe. That doesn't exactly resonate logically - evolution typically means change and not doing the same more often - but it's certainly a part of how Pat Noonan envisions FC Cincinnati improving this season.

