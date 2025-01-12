Inter Miami CF Announce Javier Mascherano's Coaching Staff Ahead of 2025 Season

January 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today the full coaching staff of head coach Javier Mascherano ahead of the Club's 2025 preseason.

Mascherano's coaching staff will be composed of assistant coaches Lucas Rodríguez Pagano, Leandro Stillitano and Javier Morales, goalkeeper coach Mauro Dobler, fitness coach Pablo Blanco, and video analysts Lucio Stortoni and Erik Marquis.

Rodríguez Pagano, Stillitano, Dobler, Blanco and Stortoni will continue working alongside Mascherano after being part of his coaching staff for Argentina's U-20 and U-23 national teams, while Morales and Marquis remain with the Club for a third and second consecutive campaign, respectively.

Rodríguez Pagano joins Inter Miami as assistant coach following his time with Argentina's national teams from 2022 through 2024. His coaching experience also includes roles as assistant coach of Vélez Sarsfield (2017), youth teams coordinator of Club Atlético Lanús (2018 to 2022), assistant coach of Club Atlético Rosario Central (2022), and assistant coach of Club Atlético Aldosivi (2022). Prior to his coaching career, Rodríguez Pagano enjoyed a playing career as a defender that spanned over 10 years representing a host of teams in Argentina, while also having stints abroad in Brazil, Cyprus, Germany and Paraguay before retiring in 2014.

Stillitano joins as First Team assistant coach for the upcoming campaign after most recently working for Argentina's national teams from 2023 to 2024. His coaching experience to date also includes time as assistant coach of Club Social y Deportivo Defensa y Justicia (2015-2016), assistant coach (2017 to 2019) and manager of the reserves (2019) of Club Atlético Independiente prior to managing the first team during a second spell (2023), assistant coach of Club Tijuana (2020), and assistant coach of Club Social y Deportivo Colo-Colo (2020 to 2022). Notably, he helped Independiente win the Copa Sudamericana title (2017) and the Suruga Bank Championship title (2018), while also winning two other titles while being part of Colo-Colo's coaching staff: a Chilean First Division title (2022) and a Supercopa de Chile title (2022). Prior to his coaching career, Stillitano played as a midfielder for several Argentine clubs before retiring in 2009.

Morales retains his position as First Team assistant coach after serving the role over the past two seasons in 2023 and 2024, notably helping the Club clinch its historic first two titles in the process: the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield. Additionally, he also served as Inter Miami's interim head coach for six fixtures in 2023. Morales initially joined Inter Miami in early 2019 as an Academy coach. In 2022, he led Inter Miami's U-17 side to the semifinals of the 2022 Generation adidas Cup, a first-place finish in the U-17 East (South) Division, and qualified the team for MLS NEXT U-17 playoffs. The former midfielder - nicknamed 'El Maestro' - enjoyed a successful 11-year stay in MLS with Real Salt Lake and later on FC Dallas, in which he racked up 255 regular season appearances and 21 playoff appearances, registering a total 53 goals and 92 assists, between 2007 and 2017. In 2009 in his second season in the league, Morales helped RSL clinch the 2009 MLS Cup title, the only one in club history to date.

Dobler joins the Club as the First Team's goalkeeper coach after being goalkeeper coach and goalkeeper coordinator for the Argentine Football Association from 2018 to 2024, including being part of Argentina's 2024 Copa América-winning coaching staff and coaching staff for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Prior to entering coaching, he played as goalkeeper for various Argentine sides, including powerhouse Club Estudiantes de la Plata, before closing out his playing career in 2016.

Blanco joins Inter Miami as the First Team's newest fitness coach following a third stint with Argentina's national teams, including being part of the coaching staff for the country's U-20 side from 2022 to 2024.Throughout his career he's also had spells as fitness coach for Argentina's national team (2011 to 2014 and in 2024), and stints as fitness coach for Club Estudiantes de La Plata and (2009 to 2011) and Club Atlético Independiente (2018 to 2019).

Stortoni joins the First Team coaching staff as video analyst after being performance analyst for Argentina's U-20 and U-23 sides from 2022 to 2024. His previous experience includes being data analyst for Colo-Colo (2021 to 2022) and for Club Leon FC (2021 to 2022).

Marquis remains as video analyst for Inter Miami for a second consecutive year. He initially joined the Club in 2023 as part of the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate team Inter Miami CF II. Marquis' coaching path includes three years of coaching experience in MLS, serving as the Performance Analyst of the LA Galaxy (2020 to 2021) and Atlanta United FC (2021 to 2022).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.