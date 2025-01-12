St. Louis CITY SC Releases 2025 Preseason Schedule & Training Camp Roster

January 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC released their 2025 preseason schedule that features camps in Florida and California. CITY SC will have a friendly in California to conclude preseason ahead of their first MLS regular-season match of the 2025 season. St. Louis will bring up to 34 players during the first camp and then have a few departures ahead of the second camp.

CITY SC kicks off the 2025 preseason with the mandatory start date on January 13 in St. Louis before flying out to Bradenton, Florida on January 20. St. Louis plays two matches during their stay in Florida from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29, facing off against New England Revolution on January 25 and then the New York Red Bulls on January 29.

During the first camp, CITY SC will have up to 34 players during their nine-day camp in Florida, which will include CITY2 players, 2024 MLS SuperDraft picks and Homegrown players. Indiana Vassilev will arrive late as he will be in the USMNT camp from Jan. 7 through Jan. 23.

Following the Florida camp, St. Louis will decide how many of the CITY2, draft picks and Homegrowns will continue onto the second camp in California.

CITY SC return home for five days before heading back on the road for camp no. 2 in California. St. Louis open up with three matches in the Coachella Valley Invitational and then a closed-door friendly against San Jose Earthquakes. CITY SC play Real Salt Lake on February 5, Austin FC on February 8 and then wrap up the invitational with a match against the New York City FC on February 12.

St. Louis concludes their preseason with a closed-door friendly against San Jose Earthquakes on February 15 in California.

2025 Preseason Camp Roster (as of Jan. 12)

First Team (25)

GK: Roman Bürki, Ben Lundt, Christian Olivares

Defender: Timo Baumgartl, Kyle Hiebert, Jannes Horn, Henry Kessler, Joakim Nilsson, Jay Reid, Tomas Totland, Michael Wentzel, Josh Yaro

Midfielder: Rasmus Alm, Chris Durkin, Jake Girdwood-Reich, Marcel Hartel, Eduard Löwen, Tomáš Ostrák, Célio Pompeu, Cedric Teuchert, Nökkvi Thórisson, Indiana Vassliev, Akil Watts

Forward: Simon Becher, João Klauss

CITY2 (2)

Midfielder: Cam Cilley

Forward: Brendan McSorley

2024 Draft Picks (3)

GK: Colin Welsh

Defender: Joey Zalinsky

Forward: Emil Jaaskelainen

Homegrowns (4)

Defender: Tyson Pearce

Midfielder: Mykhi Joyner, Miguel Perez

Forward: Caden Glover

2025 CITY SC Preseason Schedule

January 13: Mandatory Report Date

January 13 - 19: Training in St. Louis

January 20 - 29: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

Match 1 vs. New England Revolution (January 25)

Match 2 vs. New York Red bulls (January 29)

January 29 - February 4: Return to and train in St. Louis

February 5 - 15: Palm Springs, California

Match 3 vs. RSL (February 5) Coachella Invitational

Match 4 vs. Austin FC (February 8) Coachella Invitational

Match 5 vs. New York City FC (February 12) Coachella Invitational

Match 6 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (February 15) Closed-Door Friendly

February 15: Return to St. Louis

