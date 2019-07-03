Whitecaps Falter Late in 4-2 Loss
July 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps offense was stymied by quality pitching as they lost to the South Bend Cubs by a score of 4-2 in front of 7,880 fans on Wednesday at Four Winds Field.
The Whitecaps scored just two runs in the opening inning but failed to put another runner farther than second base the remainder of the evening and sends West Michigan a game behind South Bend for second place in the Midwest League Eastern Division Second Half standings.
The Whitecaps opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly by Ulrich Bojarski to plate Wenceel Perez in taking a 1-0 lead. Fellow outfielder Dayton Dugas followed with a run-scoring double before being thrown out at third, but Andre Lipcius scored on the play to extend West Michigan's lead to 2-0. In the second, Chris Morel launched a solo home run to put the Cubs on the scoreboard before a fourth-inning wild pitch by 'Caps starter WIlkel Hernandez to tie the game at two. Brennan Davis' RBI-double broke the tie in the eighth, and Morel capped a three-hit performance with a double to send home an insurance run to bring the Cubs lead to 4-2. In the ninth, the Whitecaps brought the potential tying run to the plate after a one-out single by Dugas, but Chris Proctor lined into an inning-ending double play to the finish the contest, and guarantee South Bend a split in the two played at Four Winds Field.
Hernandez and Cubs starter Brailyn Marquez each gave up just two runs in their respective starts, while Cubs reliever Brendan King (4-0) allowed only one baserunner in three scoreless innings to earn his fourth win. 'Caps reliever Yaya Chentouf (2-4) allowed two unearned runs in suffering his fourth loss. The Whitecaps record falls to 6-7 in the second half and 27-55 overall, while South Bend improved to 44-37 and 7-6 in second-half play. Dugas notched two base hits for the second consecutive game, while Perez extended his hitting streak to six games in a losing cause.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps return home to celebrate the Fourth of July against the South Bend Cubs Thursday from Fifth Third Ballpark at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Adam Wolf starts for West Michigan against the Cubs Derek Casey. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Mike Coleman begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
