Chiefs Blow Lead in Loss to Kane County

July 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Peoria, IL - Despite scoring four runs in the bottom of the third, the Peoria Chiefs fell to the Kane County Cougars 5-4 Wednesday night at Dozer Park. The Chiefs fall to 3-10 in the second half and 33-48 overall as they prepare to begin a five-game road trip Thursday.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the top of the third against Chiefs starter Franyel Casadilla. After a single, Alek Thomas hit a two-out triple to score the first run of the game.

The Chiefs responded by taking the lead in the bottom of the third and knocking Kane County starter Jackson Goddard out of the game. Wadye Ynfante led off with a double and scored after Josh Shaw doubled in the next at-bat to tie the game at one. Edwin Figuera singled and with runners on first and second, Andres Luna hit a two-run double to left field to put the Chiefs ahead 3-1. After Delvin Perez bunted for an infield single to put runners at the corners, Goddard balked to score Luna from third for a 4-1 lead.

Kane County cut into the Chiefs lead in the top of the fifth with one run. Thomas continued his hot hitting with a solo homerun to cut the deficit to 4-2. One run was added in the top of the eighth as Thomas led off with a double and scored on a groundout to bring the Cougars to within one, 4-3.

Kane County took the lead in the top of the ninth against Chiefs reliever Eli Kraus. After a single, Eduardo Diaz tripled to tie the game at four and then scored on a groundout to give Kane County a 5-4 lead.

Casadilla took the no-decision after allowing two runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work. Parker Kelly pitched 2 1/3 innings allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Kraus (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in one inning pitched.

The Chiefs begin a five-game road trip starting against the Clinton LumberKings Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Peoria will start RH Michael Baird (0-0, 0.00) against Clinton RH Tyler Jones (2-4, 2.14). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

