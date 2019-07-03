Snappers barely edged by Clinton 3-2
July 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release
BELOIT, WI - On a night full of fireworks, chuck-a-ball, and a jersey auction, we had another close contest in Beloit with Clinton just edging out Beloit by a score of 3-2. Beloit got another terrific day on the mound from their pitchers, but just couldn't get the big hit tonight falling to the Clinton LumberKings.
Clinton would strike first in the ballgame with two runs in the second inning. However, that would be all the offense early on in this one, as in fact, it wouldn't be until the sixth inning before the scoring would get going again.
In the sixth, Beloit would get on the scoreboard for the first time with a run in the bottom half. With John Jones on first base, Santis Sanchez would double to right field knocking in Jones for the Snappers first run of the game. The double was Sanchez's first double of the season and completed a 2-2 with 2 BB day at the plate.
In the eighth, Clinton would push across another run, but Beloit would answer right back with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. After 3 walks to three of the first five batters in the inning, the bases would be loaded with two outs and the Snappers down by one.
Moments later, Devin Foyle would walk with the bases loaded to push across Logan Farrar for the Snappers second run of the game. Now down by one, Skyler Weber would hit a line drive to the left fielder Davis Bradshaw, unfortunately, leaving the bases full of Snappers.
In the ninth, Beloit could not get the bats going for one last effort, as they went down in order falling to the LumberKings by a final score of 3-2.
On the mound for Beloit, Joe DeMers got the start throwing four innings of solid baseball, but will be tabbed with the tough loss on the evening. On the night, DeMers surrendered two runs, on two hits with five strikeouts.
After an hour rain delay, Newcomer Josh Reagan would be first out of the bullpen and was lights out in his 2019 Snappers debut. Reagan threw three scoreless innings, giving up just four hits and striking out two for a marvelous night on the mound.
Charlie Cerny would finish the game out for Beloit throwing two strong innings. Cerny would give up just one run on one hit and strike out a pair to finish off the ballgame.
The Snappers will not be back home now until July 17th when they open up a six-game
homestand right here at Pohlman Field. For now, the Snappers will take their talents on the road, as next up for Beloit is the Quad Cities River Bandits in Davenport, Iowa tomorrow night.
The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362- 2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2019
- Snappers barely edged by Clinton 3-2 - Beloit Snappers
- Royalty's Gem Leads Captains to Victory - Lake County Captains
- Cedar Rapids Gets Unearned Win against Bees - Burlington Bees
- Whitecaps Falter Late in 4-2 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Chiefs Blow Lead in Loss to Kane County - Peoria Chiefs
- Talley Ho: Nuts Win at Great Lakes Again - Lansing Lugnuts
- Morel's Big Day Leads Cubs to 4-2 Win over Whitecaps - South Bend Cubs
- Cardiac Kernels Rally for 5-4 Victory - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Lugs Spoil Patriotic Party - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons Earn Series Split with BG with 4-2 Victory - Dayton Dragons
- Quad Cities Quiets Rattlers 4-0 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Fort Wayne Loses at Lake County to Close Trip - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bandits Blank Wisconsin 4-0, Sweep Fifth Series of Season - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 6-8 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Game Notes: July 3 at Lake County (Game 81) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- RHP Hansel Paulino transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cantillo Wins Midwest League Player of the Month Award - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels Home Stand Preview: July 4 & 5 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cantillo Named MWL Player of the Month for June - MWL
- Ohm-My: Yoga in the Outfield Returns to Fifth Third Field - Dayton Dragons
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bees Fall to Cedar Rapids 3-1 - Burlington Bees
- Dragons Notes for Wednesday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.