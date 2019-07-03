Snappers barely edged by Clinton 3-2

July 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





BELOIT, WI - On a night full of fireworks, chuck-a-ball, and a jersey auction, we had another close contest in Beloit with Clinton just edging out Beloit by a score of 3-2. Beloit got another terrific day on the mound from their pitchers, but just couldn't get the big hit tonight falling to the Clinton LumberKings.

Clinton would strike first in the ballgame with two runs in the second inning. However, that would be all the offense early on in this one, as in fact, it wouldn't be until the sixth inning before the scoring would get going again.

In the sixth, Beloit would get on the scoreboard for the first time with a run in the bottom half. With John Jones on first base, Santis Sanchez would double to right field knocking in Jones for the Snappers first run of the game. The double was Sanchez's first double of the season and completed a 2-2 with 2 BB day at the plate.

In the eighth, Clinton would push across another run, but Beloit would answer right back with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. After 3 walks to three of the first five batters in the inning, the bases would be loaded with two outs and the Snappers down by one.

Moments later, Devin Foyle would walk with the bases loaded to push across Logan Farrar for the Snappers second run of the game. Now down by one, Skyler Weber would hit a line drive to the left fielder Davis Bradshaw, unfortunately, leaving the bases full of Snappers.

In the ninth, Beloit could not get the bats going for one last effort, as they went down in order falling to the LumberKings by a final score of 3-2.

On the mound for Beloit, Joe DeMers got the start throwing four innings of solid baseball, but will be tabbed with the tough loss on the evening. On the night, DeMers surrendered two runs, on two hits with five strikeouts.

After an hour rain delay, Newcomer Josh Reagan would be first out of the bullpen and was lights out in his 2019 Snappers debut. Reagan threw three scoreless innings, giving up just four hits and striking out two for a marvelous night on the mound.

Charlie Cerny would finish the game out for Beloit throwing two strong innings. Cerny would give up just one run on one hit and strike out a pair to finish off the ballgame.

The Snappers will not be back home now until July 17th when they open up a six-game

homestand right here at Pohlman Field. For now, the Snappers will take their talents on the road, as next up for Beloit is the Quad Cities River Bandits in Davenport, Iowa tomorrow night.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362- 2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.