Dragons Notes for Wednesday

July 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Wednesday, July 3, 2019 l Game # 13 (83)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-2, 49-33) at Dayton Dragons (4-8, 32-50)

RH Miller Hogan (1-1, 1.76) vs. RH Ricky Salinas (3-3, 3.65)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Bowling Green Hot Rods (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) in the second game of a two-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Bowling Green 3, Dayton 0. Former Wright State pitcher Caleb Sampen tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits, as the Hot Rods earned their eighth straight win. Bowling Green took the lead with two runs in the third inning and held that lead until they closed out the scoring with one run in the ninth. The Dragons top performer was Alexis Diaz, who fired four scoreless innings of relief. Jay Schuyler's double marked the only extra base hit among the four Dayton hits.

Team Notes

The Dragons have gone three straight games without an error for the first time since May 3-5.

The Dragons in the Second Half rank 12th in the MWL in team batting at .223, and 16th (last) in runs scored with 34 in 12 games. They rank 11th in the half in ERA at 4.28.

The Dragons finished the month of June with a record of 14-11. Teams stats for the month (with league rankings among 16 clubs): Batting average: .235 (7th); Runs: 3.92 per game (7th); Home Runs: 9 (14th); Stolen Bases: 30 (3rd); Team ERA: 3.55 (8th). Their 14-11 record included a 10-game winning streak from June 2-12.

Individual Notes

Brian Rey is batting .321 over his last 17 games to raise his batting average to .289.

The Dragons have two pitchers who could be strong contenders for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month in June. They are:

Ricky Salinas in June: 5 GS, 2-0, 1.03 ERA, 26.1 IP, 17 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 22 SO, .181 Opps. Avg.

Connor Bennett in June: 9 G, 2-0, 6 saves, 0.00 ERA, 10.1 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 15 SO, .114 Opp. Avg.

Bennett has not been scored upon over his last 10 appearances covering 11.1 IP. For the year, he is tied for 1st in the MWL in saves with 10. He is 1st in appearances with 30.

- The Dragons top hitters in the Second Half (12 G) have included Miguel Hernandez (.325, 3 strikeouts in 40 at-bats); Brian Rey (.296, 7 RBI); Pabel Manzanero (.465 slugging pct., 1 HR, 6 doubles); and Bren Spillane (.318, 1 double).

Matt Pidich over his last 13 games: 1.40 ERA, 25.2 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 25 SO.

Alexis Diaz over his last four games: 10 IP, 1 R, 0.90 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, July 4 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton LH Connor Curlis (2-2, 3.86) at Bowling Green LH Matthew Liberatore (6-1, 1.50)

Friday, July 5 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-7, 4.73) at Bowling Green RH Shane Baz (3-0, 1.85)

