Whitecaps and TinCaps Postponed

FORT WAYNE, IN - Sunday's scheduled ballgame between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Fort Wayne TinCaps has been postponed due to significant rain throughout the day in the Fort Wayne area.

Early Sunday morning, a thunderstorm featuring heavy rains swept through Parkview Field, causing the playing surface to take on substantial amounts of water, making the field surface unplayable for the Whitecaps-TinCaps Sunday matinee.

This game is scheduled to be made up later this season at LMCU Ballpark. West Michigan and Fort Wayne play two more six-game series against one another, with the first set for July 13-18. The postponement marks the first time the Whitecaps have had a game postponed this season and gives the team back-to-back off days before their Tuesday home opener in West Michigan.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play their first game at home in 623 calendar days to begin a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons Tuesday, beginning at 6:35 pm. Keider Montero starts on the mound for West Michigan at LMCU Ballpark. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:00 pm. A limited number of tickets are available for select Whitecaps 2021 home contests by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

