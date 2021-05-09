Cedar Rapids Sweeps Sunday Twin Bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A 3-0 shutout and a 3-2 eight-inning walk-off win gave the Cedar Rapids Kernels a doubleheader sweep Sunday against the Peoria Chiefs at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids went 5-1 versus Peoria to close the opening week of play in the 2021 season.

Matt Canterino, Jordan Gore (2-0), and Kody Funderburk combined for a four-hitter to open the twin bill. Funderburk tallied a game-high six strikeouts in just three innings pitched. Gore added three strikeouts over two frames for his second victory in as many outings. Funderburk struck out four consecutive batters to begin his outing en route to his first professional save.

The middle hitters in the Kernels lineup led the offense in the 3-0 triumph. During the third inning, Jair Camargo hit a sacrifice fly that was followed by a Wander Javier RBI double. Alex Isola added an insurance run in the fifth when he singled to bring in Camargo.

Nathanael Heredia (0-1) gave up two runs in 2.1 innings pitched in a losing effort. Davenport, Iowa native Ian Bedell was charged for the unearned run that scored within the fifth inning.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. ran his way to a 1-0 Kernels lead during the opening stanza of the second contest. He drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third base, and came home via Matt Wallner's RBI single. Keirsey finished with three steals to become the first Cedar Rapids player with three swipes in a single contest since May 28, 2017 (Aaron Whitefield at Kane County).

Peoria scored in the second and the top of the fifth for a 2-1 advantage before Cedar Rapids pulled even in the home half of the fifth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Yeltsin Encarnacion hit a groundball to shortstop. Chris Williams won the race to second base against Imeldo Diaz to allow Gabe Snyder to tally the game-tying run and level the game at 2-2.

Encarnacion secured the 3-2 victory with a quick single during the eighth inning. Williams started the frame at second base and did not stay in scoring position for long as Encarnacion singled on the first pitch of the frame to end the doubleheader with the walk-off win.

Owen Griffith (1-0) left two runners stranded in the top of the eighth and earned the first win of his professional career. Cole Aker (0-1) allowed the decisive run within his first loss of the season.

Following a day off Monday, the Kernels travel to Davenport, Iowa to visit the Quad Cities River Bandits for a six-game series at Modern Woodmen Park. The series begins Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m., and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will have the call on www.kernels.com.

After the series at Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids will host a 12-game homestand from May 18 through May 30. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

