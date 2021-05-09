Show of Power Helps Lugnuts Clinch Series Split

LANSING, Mich. - What to get for Mom on Mother's Day? If you're the Lansing Lugnuts' Jake Suddleson, Shane Selman and Michael Guldberg, the answer was a home run in a 5-2 victory over the Lake County Captains on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts and Captains each ended the season-opening six-game series with identical 3-3 records, with the Nuts prevailing on Opening Night, losing the next three contests, and then responding with a pair of wins over the weekend.

Lansing had homered a total of three times in the first five games, but Suddleson set the stage for the Sunday power show with a drive to left off Lake County starter Mason Hickman leading off the third inning, his first professional home run.

Selman followed an inning later with a two-run shot to left off Hickman for a 3-0 Lugnuts lead.

After Lake County carved into the deficit with solo tallies in the fifth and sixth innings, the Lugnuts rebuilt the lead to two runs on a Jordan Díaz RBI infield single in the sixth off reliever Tim Herrin.

Guldberg closed out the scoring on the first pitch of the bottom of the eighth by taking Jared Jaczak deep to left, his second consecutive game with a home run.

Lugnuts starter Stevie Emanuels appeared to be on the ropes due to pitch count in his professional debut, loading the bases with two outs in the first inning, but induced a groundout by Raynel Delgado to end the threat and stay in the game.

Given the chance to pitch onward, Emanuels set down 11 consecutive Captains from the first through the fifth innings before departing after a Joe Naranjo one-out single in the fifth. Emanuels, the Athletics' fifth-round selection in the 2020 draft, struck out five, walked one, allowed two hits and hit a batter in a no-decision.

Bryce Nightengale, Michael Danielak and Charlie Cerny combined to bridge the gap between Emanuels and Jack Weisenburger (Rockford H.S. / University of Michigan) in the ninth, with Weisenburger putting the finishing touches on the win with a perfect frame, sandwiching strikeouts around a groundout.

Of the nine outs recorded by Weisenburger this season, eight have been by strikeout.

The Lugnuts' offense finished the game with 13 hits, with each member of the starting lineup hitting safely. Guldberg, Drew Millas, Cobie Vance and Max Schuemann (Portage Northern H.S. / University of Michigan) each notched two hits.

After a day off Monday, the Lugnuts open a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., with right-hander Seth Shuman on the mound.

The next Nuts homestand will run from May 25-30 against the Great Lakes Loons. To purchase tickets, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

