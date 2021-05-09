Snappers Take Series Finale 7-2

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Beloit Snappers defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 7-2 in the final game of the opening series of the 2021 season on a chilly Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Beloit scored early and managed to keep the Rattlers from big innings despite very good scoring opportunities.

Bubba Hollins put the Snappers (2-4) in front with a three-run home run in the first inning. Ricky Aracena started the inning with a bunt single and a stolen base and Connor Scott reached on a walk with two outs before Hollins launched a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left for his first home run of the season.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Victor Castañeda settled down after that homer by Hollins as he retired the next thirteen batters in a row. He pitched six innings, allowed four hits, walked one and struck out four in the game.

The Rattlers (4-2) had a few chances early as they put runners at the corners with two outs in the first and loaded the based with one out in the second. However, they couldn't cash in either time and the game remained 3-0 in favor of Beloit.

Reliever Nash Walters took over for Castañeda in the top of the seventh inning and retired the first two batters he faced before walking Dustin Skelton. Then, Marcos Rivera doubled to score Skelton. Another two-out walk set up Ricky Aracena and the Snappers second baseman drove in both runners with a double for a 6-0 lead.

Wisconsin loaded the bases again in the seventh inning with one out against reliever Antonio Velez. Velez got the second out of the inning with a strikeout and left in favor of a reliever and things got in Beloit reliever Dylan Bice entered the game and issued back-to-back walks on eight pitches to Hayden Cantrelle and Carlos Rodríguez to allow the Rattlers to cut into the lead. Bice got a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning with Beloit still up 6-2.

Dustin Skelton homered in the top of the ninth with a lead-off shot against reliever John LaRossa and the Snappers were up 7-2.

Je'Von Ward and LG Castillo each had two hits and scored a run in the game to account for 2/3 of Wisconsin's hits and both of runs.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois to start a six-game series with the Peoria Chiefs. Freisis Adames (1-0, 2.25) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. The Chiefs have named Jack Ralston (0-0, 0.00) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:35pm. Catch the action on AM 1280 WNAM starting with the pregame show at 6:15pm. The game is also available on internet audio and through MiLB.tv.

R H E

BEL 300 000 301 - 7 8 0

WIS 000 000 200 - 2 6 0

Click here for Sunday's Boxscore

HOME RUN:

BEL:

Bubba Hollins (1st, 2 on in 1st inning off Victor Castañeda, 1 out)

Dustin Skelton (1st, 0 on in 9th inning off John LaRossa, 0 out)

WP: Antonio Velez (1-0)

LP: Victor Castañeda (1-1)

TIME: 2:38

ATTN: 2,016

