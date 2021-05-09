Snappers Hit Two Homers, Win Series Finale Against Timber Rattlers

APPLETON, WI -- In front of a Mother's Day crowd of over 2,000 in Appleton, the Beloit Snappers downed the home team, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a final score of 7-2.

A three-run home run by Bubba Hollins in the top of the first inning gave Beloit an early 3-0 lead.

The Snappers would maintain that lead until they added three more runs in the sixth on an RBI double from Marcos Rivera and a two-RBI double from Ricky Aracena to go up 6-0.

The Rattlers had a chance in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and one out but could only manage a pair of runs. The Snappers catcher Dustin Skelton led off the ninth inning with a solo shot to left field and secure the 7-2 win.

Other notable Snappers include Devin Hairston reached base three times with a hit and two walks. Hollins added a double in the eighth to complete a multi-hit day. Finally, the pitching staff as a whole retired 15 straight Timber Rattlers in the middle innings that propelled the Snappers to victory.

Up next, the Snappers will celebrate their home opener on Tuesday, May 11th against the South Bend Cubs. For more information and tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

