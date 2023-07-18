White Homer Moves Marauders Past Mussels 5-2

BRADENTON, Fla. - Lonnie White Jr. broke a 1-1 tie with a line-drive two-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday, pushing the Bradenton Marauders past the Mighty Mussels 5-2 at LECOM Park.

In a level game in the bottom of the sixth, Rodolfo Nolasco singled against Mussels (42-43, 8-10) reliever Wilker Reyes (1-2). Three batters late, White Jr. lined a homer slightly over the wall in left to give Bradenton a 3-1 lead. The ball left his bat at 105.3 mph and left the bat at just a 23-degree launch angle.

After Bradenton (49-35, 14-5) tacked on a run in the seventh, the Mussels fought back in the top of the eighth. With one out, Ricardo Olivar pulled a double into the left field corner. The next batter was Danny De Andrade, who belted an RBI triple to the wall in right to cut the deficit to 4-2. Carson McCusker then ripped a grounder to third, but Jack Brannigan made a lunging grab and threw out De Andrade at the plate to thwart the rally.

Fort Myers starter Jack Noble turned in another solid start Tuesday, allowing just one run on three hits over five innings. He struck out four, with the long run scoring on a Brannigan solo homer.

With Bradenton leading 1-0 in the top of the fourth, McCusker, Rubel Cespedes and Carlos Aguiar strung together three consecutive singles to tie the game.

The Mussels will look to even the series at 12 p.m. on Wednesday. RHP Miguelangel Boadas (0-2, 6.91) will start for Fort Myers, opposed by LHP Luis Peralta (0-3, 6.30) of the Marauders. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

