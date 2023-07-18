Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, July 18 at Bradenton

The Mighty Mussels travel to Bradenton Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Marauders (PIT). The first three games of the series will be broadcast on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network. You can Listen Live Here.

Pitching Matchups

Tue - 6:30pm - RHP Jack Noble (0-1, 1.64) vs. RHP Derek Diamond (7-3, 4.26)

Wed - 12pm - RHP Miguelangel Boadas (0-2, 6.91) vs. LHP Luis Peralta (0-3, 6.30)

BACK TO BRADENTON

After losing back-to-back extra-inning games to the Clearwater Threshers over the weekend, the Mighty Mussels head to Bradenton for the second time in as many months on Tuesday. Fort Myers went 2-4 at LECOM Park in mid-June.

PIRATES PROSPECTS

The Marauders and Mussels meet for just the second of four time this week. The Marauders' active roster currently features the following ranked prospects:

MLB BA

2B Termarr Johnson 26 OVR 97 OVR

OF Lonnie White Jr. 12 30

SS Yordany De Los Santos 27 -

TOO CLOSE TO HANDLE

The Mighty Mussels have been locked in a bunch of close games lately. Over their last 14 contests:

- 7 have been decided by one run

- 12 have been decided by three runs or less

- 8 were decided in the teams' final turn at bat

- 7 went to extra innings

- Road team has won 10 of the 14

POWER SURGE

The Mighty Mussels' bats exploded for 21 runs and six homers over the course of the three-game series against Clearwater. Carson McCusker and Mikey Perez accounted for five of the six homers, both blasting 400+ foot shots in Sunday's finale. Despite the loud offense, Fort Myers lost the series and has now lost 13 games when scoring six runs or more this season.

NO-HIT NONSENSE

The Mighty Mussels have thrown four no-hitters in the past three seasons, with two coming during the same month (May 2022). The franchise went 10 full years since their previous no-hitter (2011).

Most recently, Fort Myers completed a nine-inning no-no on Sunday, May 14 against Tampa.

BULLPEN BLUNDER

While the rotation has been steady all year, the Mighty Mussels' bullpen has stumbled of late, allowing 18 runs in the last two games:

W-L ERA H/9 K/BB

April + May 16-10 3.57 7.4 3.1

June 1-July 14 10-9 4.77 8.7 2.0

Last 2 Games 0-2 12.27 18.8 1.2

ROTATION SAVIORS

While the Mighty Mussels' pitching staff has struggled due to promotions and injuries, two rotation pieces have kept Fort Myers competitive over their last six outings:

ERA WHIP BB/9

RHP Andrew Morris 1.39 0.87 1.7

RHP Ben Ethridge 1.30 0.76 2.3

Team in June + July 4.56 1.39 4.5

JOURNEYMEN JUNCTION

As a handful of key Mussels have been promoted and another handful injured, the following non-drafted journeymen have been given opportunities to wear the purple and gold:

INF Kamron Willman - Missoula Paddleheads

OF Francis Florentino - Westside Woolly Mammoths

RHP Jack Noble - Long Beach State Dirt Bags

RHP Ricardo Velez - East Side Diamond Hoppers

RHP Jarret Whorff - Lexington Counter Clocks

FRESH BATCH OF MUSSELS!

The Minnesota Twins drafted 21 players in this week's MLB Draft. Minnesota drafted 15 collegiate players and six high school players, while also selecting 15 pitchers and just six position players. The oldest draft picks and most likely to appear with the Mussels in 2023 are:

- 2B Luke Keaschall (2nd Round, 20 years old)

- SS Jay Harry (6th Round, 21 years old)

- RHP Nolan Santos (7th Round, 22 years old)

- RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto (12th Round, 22 yrs old)

MORE DEBUTS

Over the last three days, former Fort Myers stars Trey Cabbage and Christian Encarnacion-Strand made their MLB debuts.

