Marauders Begin Promotion Packed Week at LECOM Park

July 18, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand:

SUMMER CAMP DAY (WEDNESDAY, JULY 19) -- Grab a work note (we are happy to provide one) and join us for some midweek matinee baseball at LECOM Park as we welcome local summer campers for our final noon weekday game of the season on the Suncoast!

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, JULY 20) -- Thirsty Thursdays will feature discounted alcohol prices with $2 12-ounce beers for all fans 21 and over, Presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. As well as $1 sodas!

CIRCUS NIGHT (FRIDAY, JULY 21) -- Come enjoy the best show in town as the Marauders host Circus Night at LECOM Park, featuring an appearance from the one and only Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act! The game will also double as a Paws and Claws night! Purchase a $5 Bark Badge benefitting the Humane Society of Manatee County and enjoy specials on White Claw beverages with your furry friend alongside you!

PRIDE NIGHT (SATURDAY, JULY 22) -- Join us in celebrating the LGBTQ community at LECOM Park on Pride Night, presented by Sarasota Out! We will host Pride in the Plaza and a pregame Pride parade around the field, it is sure to be a fun atmosphere for all to enjoy!

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

