Late Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Tampa

CLEARWATER, FL - Bryan Rincon drove in three runs with two doubles but the Clearwater Threshers (57-27, 13-6) dropped a shootout 17-11 to the Tampa Tarpons (42-43, 11-8) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers and Tarpons continue their six-game set on Wednesday afternoon.

A two-out two-RBI single by Daury Arias started the scoring for the Tarpons in the first. In the home half of the frame, Justin Crawford drew a walk with one out in the inning and stole second off Tarpons starter Sean Hermann. The throw by the Tarpons catcher sailed into center field, allowing Crawford to advance to third. Crawford scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Ricardo Rosario to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Rain delayed the contest with one out in the bottom of the third inning, pausing the game with two on and one out for the Threshers with a 2-2 count on Ricardo Rosario. When play resumed after a delay of over an hour, Rosario drew a walk against Tarpons reliever Yorlin Calderon. Rincon followed with a two-RBI double to right that gave the Threshers their first lead of the game. Otto Kemp drove Rosario in from third on a sacrifice fly to extend the Threshers advantage to 4-2.

Cole Moore led off the fourth with a single up the middle and advanced to second when Ryan Leitch was hit by a pitch. Jordan Viars laid down a sacrifice bunt that was mishandled by Tarpons catcher Omar Martinez, allowing Viars to load the bases on the error. Emaarion Boyd promptly plated Moore from third on a groundout to bring the Threshers lead up to 5-2.

Rincon started off the fifth by reaching on an error by Tarpons right fielder Felix Negueis, lining a ball that bounced out of Negueis' glove and rolled towards the wall in right-centerfield. Rincon came all the way around to score on the error and give the Threshers a 6-2 advantage.

Tampa scored eight runs in the sixth to retake the lead at 10-6. The Threshers responded in the seventh, beginning with a leadoff double from Rincon. He scored on a triple by Kemp that cut the deficit to 10-7. Felix Reyes walked and Moore drove in Kemp from third to cut the deficit to two runs. Viars walked to load the bases before Boyd and Crawford each walked in a run to tie the game at ten. Another bases-loaded walk, this time to Rincon, gave the Threshers an 11-10 lead.

Omar Martinez hit a grand slam in the eighth to give the Tarpons the lead back in the eighth. Jared Serna added a three-run blast in the ninth to pad the Tarpons lead to 17-11. The Threshers put two on in the ninth but fell 17-11.

Eiberson Castellano allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings in a no-decision. Daniel Harper pitched 1.0 scoreless inning with one hit allowed. Andrew Walling allowed three runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2.1 innings. Wen-Hui Pan allowed five runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout with a blown save. Jonh Henriquez (11-1) took the loss and a blown save, allowing seven runs (four earned) on four hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Rincon and Crawford became the second and third Threshers this season to reach 40 RBIs...Rincon tied his career high with three RBIs...Moore set a new season-high by extending his on-base streak to eight games...The Threshers drew ten walks for the third time this season...Boyd matched his career high with two RBIs...The Threshers continue their homestand against the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, A) on Wednesday, July 19th... First pitch is at 12:00 pm EST... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

