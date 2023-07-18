Mets, Cardinals End on a Cliffhanger

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tuesday's series opener between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals at Clover Park was suspended due to inclement weather in the bottom of the ninth with the scored tied 7-7.

The game will resume Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. The Cardinals are playing as the home team. They have the bases loaded with one out. Lizandro Espinoza, who is 0 for 3 with three strikeouts, is the scheduled hitter with the game on the line.

Once the game is concluded, the teams will take a 30 minute break before playing their regularly scheduled nine-inning game.

The Mets trailed 6-3 heading into the eighth inning but scored four runs to take a 7-6 lead. Trouble started for Palm Beach reliever Augusto Calderon when he plunked and walked the first two batters. Carlos Dominguez and Jacob Reimer hit consecutive RBI singles to cut the deficit to 6-5. Wilfredo Lara then yanked a ball that ate up third baseman Michael Curialle. Dominguez and Reimer scored on the error to give the Mets a 7-6 lead.

Jean Calderon only needed 10 pitches to retire the side in the bottom of the eighth to send the game to the ninth with the Mets leading.

In the bottom of the ninth, Bailey Reid plunked Curialle with one out. Joshua Baez followed with a double to send Curialle to third. The Mets intentionally walked Jose Cordoba to load the bases. Reid then plunked Adanson Cruz on a 3-1 pitch for force in the tying run.

The umpires waived the teams off the field because of lightning. A severe thunderstorm then rendered the playing surface unplayable.

The Mets jumped out to an early lead against Cardinals starter Brycen Mautz. Jett Williams led off the game with a home run. Dyron Campos laced a RBI single in the second and Karell Paz added a sac fly later in the inning to put the Mets up 3-1.

Mautz settled down and retired 13 of the next 14 batters after the sac fly. Meanwhile, the Cardinals went to work on Mets starter Layonel Ovalles.

Won-Bin Cho tied the game 3-3 with a two-out homer in the third inning. Cordoba rolled a RBI single to right field in the fourth to put the Cardinals ahead 4-3. Curialle and Cordoba drove in runs in the fifth inning to build a 6-3 lead.

Ovalles struck out Espinoza to leave the bases loaded in the fifth. Ovalles ended up allowing six runs on eight hits over 5.0 innings. He walked four and struck out four.

Mets relievers Eric Foggo, Luke Bartnicki and Calderon each pitched a scoreless inning.

Mautz notched a quality start. He scattered three hits and three runs in 6.0 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Curialle is 4 for 4 with three singles, a double and a hit-by-pitch.

Dominguez is 2 for 4 with a RBI and run for the Mets. Williams is 1 for 4 with a homer and a walk.

The series is being played at Clover Park due to construction at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets are the visiting team for all six games.

