White Dominates over Six in Win

September 3, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Mitch White tossed six scoreless frames and the Quakes held off a late Storm rally to win for a third straight night, taking a 5-2 decision on Friday at LoanMart Field.

White was brilliant in his second start for Rancho in the last two weeks, firing just 60 pitches as he scattered two hits and one walk, while striking out six over his six innings. White (2-0), who was optioned from Los Angeles to Rancho Cucamonga on Friday due to last week's Covid outbreak in Triple-A Oklahoma City, is expected to be optioned back to Los Angeles or to Oklahoma City for his next start.

Wladimir Chalo, who caught White on Friday, led the offense too, as he homered (5) and collected a season-high four hits.

Chalo's solo homer put Rancho on the board and broke a scoreless tie in the fifth. The Quakes added two more in the inning against Ruben Galindo (4-4), as Imanol Vargas picked up a two-run single for a 3-0 lead.

Jimmy Lewis got touched for a run in the eighth, but the Quakes got two in the bottom of the inning, thanks in part to a sac fly by Sam McWilliams, taking a 5-1 lead.

Kyle Hurt, who got the last out of the eighth, gave up a run in the ninth, but kept the tying run on deck to secure his first save of the year.

The Quakes (57-48) will play a double-header against the Storm on Saturday, with game one scheduled for 5:00pm. Kendall Williams (3-3) is expected to throw in one of the two games for Rancho. The Storm are expected to throw Jackson Wolf (0-0) in game one and have not yet named a starter for game two.

Everyone will enjoy post-game Fireworks on Saturday, after the completion of the two seven-inning games, thanks to Massage Envy. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.