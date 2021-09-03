Gelof Shines as Ports End Skid

STOCKTON, Ca. - Zack Gelof and Jose Bonilla led the Ports' big fifth inning with timely hits all with two outs to take game three in a 9-3 route against the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark in downtown Stockton.

The Ports (40-62) jumped out early in the first inning to take a lead and their first of the series after Nick Brueser singled to left plating T.J. Schofield-Sam. The Grizzlies would answer back in the top of the second after Robby Martin Jr. doubled to lead off and Mateo Gil would end up driving him in with a double of his own to tie it at 1-1.

Zack Gelof would begin his big night in the bottom of the second giving the Ports the once again doubling to center and scoring Alexander Campos to make it 2-1 Ports.

Fresno would threaten in the fifth. Julio Carreras would hit a lead off double off of the Ports Angello Infante. Zac Veen would then draw a walk, one of three issued by Infante on the night. Drew Romo would single to right field and what looked to be an RBI single, but Jose Bonilla wouldmake a good throw to Jose Rivas at the plate who caught Zac Veen between second and third assuming Carreras was going home and was thrown out. Robby Martin would get the Grizzlies within one on a sacrifice fly to left field to cut it to a 3-2 Ports lead.

T.J. Schofield-Sam would lead off the Ports' fifth with a single to right. Jose Rivas would then be hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second before Case Williams exited after producing a fly out from Nick Brueser being replaced by Will Tribucher. Jose Bonilla would start off the scoring with a single to center to drive in two to extend the lead for the Ports to 5-2. Jorge Romero would piggyback with a run-scoring single to make it 6-2. Zack Gelof would deliver a bases-clearing double to blow the game wide open and making it a 9-2 Ports lead.

The Grizzlies added one more in the sixth on a double from Christopher Navarro and driving in Mateo Gil to make it 9-3.

Angello Infante (2-1) would pick up his third win of the season throwing six innings of three run ball and striking out six. Gelof finished the night going 2-4 with two doubles and with a career high five runs batted in.

The Ports and Grizzlies continue their series with game four on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

