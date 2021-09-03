Fresno Falls to Stockton 9-3 Despite Tallying 11 Hits

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (68-37) dropped their first ever contest at Banner Island Ballpark (8-1) on Thursday, sinking to the Stockton Ports (40-62) 9-3. Despite the defeat, Fresno still holds a three-game lead over San Jose for the best record in Low-A West and pushed their magic number for a playoff spot to six thanks to a Modesto loss.

The Grizzlies offense scattered 11 hits with four of them going for doubles. Three different starters enjoyed multi-hit affairs with Mateo Gil leading the way. Gil notched two singles and a double while driving in one run and scoring once. Both Julio Carreras and Drew Romo had a pair of hits with Carreras smacking a double. Cristopher Navarro and Robby Martin each roped a two-bagger and supplied one RBI.

Zack Gelof and Jose Bonilla highlighted the Ports lineup. The duo combined for five hits and seven RBI. Five of their seven RBI were recorded in a six-run fifth inning. Nick Brueser and Jorge Romero mustered the other two RBI. Bonilla, T.J. Schofield-Sam and Alexander Campos each scored two runs in the triumph.

Fresno starter Case Williams (1-2) took the decision after four and one-third frames of work. Relievers Anderson Bido and Tanner Propst dazzled out of the bullpen. Bido tossed two scoreless innings while Propst struck out one in the eighth. Stockton righty Angello Infante (3-1, win) chucked six innings of three-run ball. He gave way to Luis Carrasco and Aaron Cohn, who fanned four over three frames. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Mateo Gil (3-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- SS Julio Carreras (2-5, 2B, R)

- RHP Anderson Bido (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 3B Zack Gelof (2-4, 2 2B, 5 RBI, HBP)

- RF Jose Bonilla (3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- Bullpen (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

On Deck:

Friday, September 3 @ Stockton Ports, Fresno LHP Austin Kitchen (1-4, 5.15) vs. Stockton LHP Gerald Garcia (0-0, 2.16), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Both Robby Martin and Drew Romo are relishing five-game hit streaks (current team-long).

