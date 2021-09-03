Sixers Get Pushed to Extras, Drop Nuts in Tenth 4-3

September 3, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







Modesto, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dropped the Modesto Nuts 4-3 in ten innings at John Thurman Field on Thursday. The Sixers recovered for the win after Modesto RF Alberto Rodriguez hit a game tying homer in the tenth.

Both squads got terrific outings from their starters who did not figure into the decision. Modesto righty Connor Phillips and Sixers RHP Coleman Crow smothered the opposing offenses. Inland Empire (51-51) took a lead in the second against Phillips on an unearned run in the second. Phillips allowed just the unearned run on two hits and one walk with 13 Ks. Coleman Crow held the Nuts (58-47) down until the sixth before giving up a RBI infield single to Spencer Packard. The Sixers retook the lead in in the seventh when Bryce Teodosio singled against Elvis Alvarado and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jose Guzman. Teodosio later scored on Jose Reyes' infield single off the glove of Alvarado for a 2-1 lead. The lead remained 2-1 until the bottom of the ninth when Rodriguez led off the frame his game-tying solo shot off Sixers' closer Emilker Guzman (3-5); it was Rodriguez's tenth of the year. The Nuts loaded the bases with a chance to walk it off but a rocket off the bat of James Parker was snared by Sixers' first baseman Gabe Matthews to push the game to the tenth. Inland Empire's D'Shawn Knowles delivered for the Sixers in the tenth ripping an RBI double to right for a 3-2 advantage. Carson Matthews then followed by smoking a double to left pushing the lead to 4-2 against Modesto righty Andrew Moore (0-1). In the bottom of the tenth, Alberto Rodriguez struck again with two outs with a RBI single scoring the automatic runner for an unearned run making it 4-3. It was Rodriguez's third hit since the seventh and his second straight game with three knocks. Ryan Costeiu buckled down and got Mariners' prospect Noelvi Marte to bounce into a game-ending fielder's choice securing the 4-3 win and his second save.

The series continues Friday at 7:05pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.