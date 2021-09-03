Quakes Win Again on Thursday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes won their second straight over division-rival Lake Elsinore, playing a well-rounded game in Thursday's 8-4 final at LoanMart Field.

Jose Ramos had two hits and drove in three runs, while the pitching staff turned in a solid outing for a second straight night.

While the Storm struck first, their lead didn't last long. Trailing 1-0 in the second, Rancho took advantage of a key Storm error, producing three unearned runs with two outs to take a 4-1 lead. A Luke McKenzie RBI groundout tied the game, before a two-out error on third baseman Lucas Dunn allowed the go-ahead run to score to make it 2-1. Ramos capped the frame with a two-run single for a three-run lead against Storm starter Levi Thomas (3-6).

The teams traded runs in the fifth, with Sauryn Lao helping Rancho reclaim a three-run lead, thanks to a two-out RBI double, making it 5-2.

Ramos homered in the seventh to make it 6-3, his fifth of the year. Imanol Vargas went deep with a man aboard three batters later, giving Rancho their largest lead of the night at 8-3. For Vargas, he's now the active team leader with 14 homers on the year.

The Storm pushed a run across in the ninth, before Carlos Alejo came out of the pen to retire Jaryd Dale with the bases loaded, earning his seventh save and securing the 8-4 win.

Rancho starter Huei-Sheng Lin pitched well, but couldn't get the last two outs of the fifth inning, as he allowed two runs on three hits over 4.1 innings.

Reliever Joan Valdez (2-2) was strong out of the pen, as he allowed just one run on one hit over 2.1 innings to notch the victory.

The Quakes (56-48) are scheduled to throw Jimmy Lewis (0-3) on Friday, while the Storm will answer with lefty Robert Gasser (0-0). Game time on Friday is 6:30pm.

