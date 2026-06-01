When Your First Touch Does All the Talking. Dorian Bailey.
Published on June 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 1, 2026
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Goalkeeper Jane Campbell to Join USWNT in Brazil - Houston Dash
- Ten San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for June FIFA International Window - San Diego Wave FC
- Player Spotlight: URFC Lifted by Palacios and Lacasse in the Battle for First Place - Utah Royals FC
- Fans Can Get in on a 'Summer of Soccer' with LouCity, Racing - Racing Louisville FC
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