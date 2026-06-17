Bay FC acquire midfielder Kennedy Fuller from Angel City FC

Published on June 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today that the club has acquired midfielder Kennedy Fuller and an international roster spot for the remainder of the 2026 season from Angel City FC in exchange for $500,000 in intra league transfer funds and $20,000 in allocation money. The U.S. U-20 international will join the club following the June international window.

"Kennedy is an exciting player and a fantastic addition," said head coach Emma Coates. "She is a superb young talent who possesses lots of NWSL experience. Her creativity and quality on the ball make her a joy to watch and will add to our attack. What is most exciting is the room she has to continue developing, and I believe she has a very bright future ahead of her at Bay FC."

"I'm incredibly excited to join Bay FC and be part of what the club is building," said Fuller. "From my conversations with Emma and the staff, it was clear that this is an environment where players are challenged to grow and reach their potential. I'm looking forward to learning from my teammates, connecting with the fans and doing everything I can to help the team compete for championships."

Fuller joins Bay FC following two-plus seasons with Angel City, where she's recorded two goals and tallied two assists in 2026 while appearing in all 11 of her club's contests prior to the NWSL's June break. She was one of the league's premier playmakers in 2025, ranking in the top 10 league-wide in chances created (36), and earning Week 24 Player of the Week honors. The Southlake, Texas native made her professional debut at 16 years old in March 2024 after becoming the eighth player signed to a contract under the NWSL's Under-18 Entry Mechanism.

Internationally, Fuller has represented the United States' youth ranks since 2022, most recently with the U-20 National Team in June alongside Bay FC forward Onyeka Gamero. She's earned national recognition for her play, being named one of three finalists for U.S. Soccer's 2024 Young Player of the Year honor. She helped the U.S. U-15 squad to the title at the Concacaf Women's U-15 Championship in 2022, earning the Golden Ball as the best player at the tournament. She won silverware twice with the U-17 national team in 2024, winning gold at the 2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship and Bronze at the 2024 U-17 World Cup while scoring 12 goals across both tournaments.

Bay FC returns to the pitch following the NWSL's June break on July 5, visiting expansion side Boston Legacy FC in Providence, Rhode Island. The club plays its next home match at PayPal Park July 18 against the North Carolina Courage; tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.







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