When You Look up 'Perfect Placement' in the Dictionary, You'Ll See this Goal by Bia Zaneratto

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.