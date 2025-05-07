What Mark Briggs Is Aiming to Bring at Birmingham Legion FC: USL All Access

May 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome new Birmingham Legion FC Head Coach Mark Briggs and Sacramento Republic FC captain Rodrigo Lopez to the show for a pair of must-listen interviews as each forges ahead in the search for silverware this season.

The third-winningest coach in the USL Championship's history, and appointed last week as the second Head Coach in Legion's history, Briggs discusses his path so far - and the surprising accomplishment he's proudest of while compiling more than 100 victories in the league - how he underwent a spell of self-reflection after his departure from Republic FC last offseason, and why he's aiming to raise the standard at Legion in pursuit of success in the league and USL Jägermeister Cup.

Lopez, meanwhile, reflects on his comeback from a torn ACL last season, and why he decided to return to the professional game when the time could have been right to step into the next phase of his career. He also discusses what it is that has made Republic FC a special club since its inception and why those values continue to power the club as it pursues silverware this campaign.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.