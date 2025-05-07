What Mark Briggs Is Aiming to Bring at Birmingham Legion FC: USL All Access
May 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome new Birmingham Legion FC Head Coach Mark Briggs and Sacramento Republic FC captain Rodrigo Lopez to the show for a pair of must-listen interviews as each forges ahead in the search for silverware this season.
The third-winningest coach in the USL Championship's history, and appointed last week as the second Head Coach in Legion's history, Briggs discusses his path so far - and the surprising accomplishment he's proudest of while compiling more than 100 victories in the league - how he underwent a spell of self-reflection after his departure from Republic FC last offseason, and why he's aiming to raise the standard at Legion in pursuit of success in the league and USL Jägermeister Cup.
Lopez, meanwhile, reflects on his comeback from a torn ACL last season, and why he decided to return to the professional game when the time could have been right to step into the next phase of his career. He also discusses what it is that has made Republic FC a special club since its inception and why those values continue to power the club as it pursues silverware this campaign.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Heartbreaker at Austin FC in U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Exit Open Cup in Defeat to Orlando - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Bows out of U.S. Open Cup with 2-1 Loss to New England Revolution - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Heads Hounds to Win over MLS Foe - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity's Unbeaten Run Ends as Minnesota United Takes Open Cup Win - Louisville City FC
- Coach Ryan Martin Awarded USL Championship Coach of the Month for April - Loudoun United FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Head to Capital City for U.S. Open Cup Clash - El Paso Locomotive FC
- United Soccer League Announces Raw Stadia as Official Player Surface Interaction Technology Partner - USL
- Switchbacks Fall to New York Red Bulls 4-1 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Wild Second Half Sees Legion FC Draw Against Tampa Bay
- Mark Briggs Named New Legion FC Head Coach
- Danny Trejo's Performance Earns Team of the Round Selection
- Danny Trejo Takes Charge as Legion FC Secures Jagermeister Cup Win
- Birmingham Legion FC Unveils "Hunt for Glory" Kits