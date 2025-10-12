What Can't Bia Do?! Bia Zaneratto with An Impressive Header for Kansas City! #nwsl

Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Subscribe Now: youtube.com/@NWSLsoccer

Follow us on: - TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@nwslsoccer - Instagram: http://instagram.com/nwsl/ - Twitter: http://x.com/NWSL - Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/NWSL

#nwsl #highlights #goals #soccer







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.