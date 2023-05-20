What a Night for Grosshans

Winnipeg, Manitoba - Trailing from the get-go, the Lake Country DockHounds lost the opener to the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 10-4. Lake Country left 12 runners on base.

Connor Fisk made his second start of the season and took his second loss as well. He only allowed two extra base hits in four innings, but the Goldeyes took advantage of every opportunity they had to tag Fisk with nine earned runs.

Winnipeg jumped to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back. The DockHounds were able to respond with a run in the top of the second when Jaxx Groshans doubled, one of three extra base hits on the night, including a home run, and scored on a single from Pat Adams. That was as close as the DockHounds got.

Fisk responded to his tough first frame with back-to-back scoreless innings in the second and third, but the Lake Country bats couldn't pull any closer. Opportunities were there to get back in it, standing two runners in innings two, three, and four. Then, Winnipeg added on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away.

Augie Voight pitched the final four innings of the contest, so manager Jim Bennett only needed to use one bullpen arm, which could help the team Saturday and Sunday.

Blake Tiberi and Marcus Chiu both reached base three times Friday, while Demetrius Sims extended his hitting streak to six games.

The DockHounds will look to even the series on Saturday. First pitch is at 6:00 CT.

