Lidge Mashes First Home Run of 2023, Dogs Edge Fargo-Moorhead, 4-2

ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Chicago Dogs won their third straight game Friday night, taking down the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 4-2. Ryan Lidge's fourth-inning home run and Tyler Palm's five-inning gem of a start keyed the victory.

Three Key Plays:

With the Dogs trailing, 2-1, in the fourth inning, Ryan Lidge clubbed a first-pitch home run to right field to tie the game, 2-2.

In the bottom of the first, Nick Heath scored from third on a ground ball to open the scoring.

Dalton Sawyer struck out Fargo-Moorhead's Alec Olund with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

The Arms: Dogs starter Tyler Palm struck out five batters and allowed just two runs (one earned), picking up his second win. Brenden Heiss, Dalton Sawyer, Joe Cavallaro and Brian Schlitter all logged scoreless outings. For Fargo, Davis Feldman threw 113 pitches in his start, his first loss.

Players of the Game:

Dogs: Ryan Lidge (1-for-4, home run)

RedHawks: Tanner Riley (2.0 IP, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts)

