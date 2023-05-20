Goldeyes Defeat DockHounds

WINNIPEG, MB - For the first time this year the Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-4) make it two straight wins with a 7-1 decision over the Lake Country DockHounds (1-6) on Saturday night at Shaw Park. The Goldeyes tallied 15 hits, the most for them in a game this season.

Third year Goldeye, Landen Bourassa (1-1) earned the win. The right-hander lasted 6 1/3 innings, gave up eight hits, one run (earned). He walked one and struck out four. The most important stat for him was he induced four double plays including a 1-2-3 twin killing in the sixth inning with the DockHounds having the possible tying run at the plate.

The Goldeyes jumped on the board for the second straight night in the first. Third baseman Dayson Croes led off with a walk. Shortstop Andy Armstrong followed with a single, and right fielder Max Murphy singled. Designated hitter Jacob Bockelie drove home Croes and Armstrong with a single to right field which made it 2-0.

Winnipeg was up 2-1 going to the bottom of the fifth inning and opened things up scoring three times. Center fielder Javeyan Williams singled which set up a run-producing triple to right field by second baseman Brynn Martinez, that made it 3-1. Croes would follow with an RBI single, and then later Bockelie with a sacrifice fly. The single for Croes extended his hitting streak to five games where he's 8-21 in that span with seven RBI's.

Murphy added to the lead with his first homer of the year (1) which occured in the seventh. Croes had an RBI single in the eighth.

Cam Opp, Marc-André Habeck, and Tyler Jandron combined to go 2 2/3 innings from the bullpen.

Lake Country right-handed starter Alex McRae went three innings. He gave up two runs (both earned) on four hits. He walked two and struck out one. The DockHounds are now 0-5 lifetime at Shaw Park.

Winnipeg will try for its first sweep of 2023 on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 p.m. commencement. LHP-Tyler Pike (0-0) is the scheduled starter for Lake Country against Winnipeg righty Joey Matulovich (0-1).

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Martinez' triple was the first for Winnipeg this year.

The Goldeyes bullpen has allowed just three runs in the last 14 2/3 innings (1.84 ERA).

Winnipeg has homered in its last four games.

The four double plays turned by Winnipeg match the American Association high this season. On May 16th, Kansas City also turned four.

Winnipeg has outscored Lake Country 17-5 over the first two games in this series.

Goldeyes catcher Jackson Smith was 1-4 with a single. He was the last of the Winnipeg position players to pick up a hit this year.

