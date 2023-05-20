Key Hits Elude DockHounds

Winnipeg, Manitoba - The Lake Country DockHounds went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position in their 7-1 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes, dropping the series and falling to 1-6. To make matters worse, Demetrius Sims left the game after diving into first for a base hit which extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Alex McRae made his first start of the season as he's working his way back from injury. Working on a pitch count, the first four batters reached, and things looked bleak in an early 2-0 hole. A timely double play boosted McRae to complete three innings and keep the DockHounds in the game, allowing just that pair to score.

Lake Country successfully chose to play small ball in the top of the second. After back-to-back singles to lead off the frame by Jaxx Groshans, who reached all four times, and Marcus Chiu, Casey Dykstra moved them up with a sacrifice bunt. Harrison Smith then grounded out for his first RBI of the season to draw within one.

With the same score, Pat Adams doubled the other way to lead off the fifth inning, which flipped the lineup over to the top. Nick Banks moved the tying run 90 feet away from home with the first out, but Blake Tiberi and Pat Demarco, who replaced Sims, couldn't bring him home, leaving Adams at third base.

When Lake Country couldn't capitalize on that golden opportunity to tie the game, Winnipeg seized the moment, scoring three in the bottom half against Ryan Hartman amidst his 2.2 innings in relief. Austin Faith and Evan Kruczynski followed out of the bullpen and each allowed a run.

By the end of the night, the DockHounds grounded into four double plays and left 10 runners on base.

The DockHounds will look to salvage the series and road trip on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:00 CT.

