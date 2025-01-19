What a Moment for Santiago Morales
January 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #messi #intermiami
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 19, 2025
- Academy Product Santiago Morales' Match-Winning Penalty Defeats Club América in the Americas Preseason Tour Opener - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Academy Product Santiago Morales' Match-Winning Penalty Defeats Club América in the Americas Preseason Tour Opener
- Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF vs. Club América Preseason Match
- Inter Miami CF Signs Venezuelan International Midfielder Telasco Segovia
- Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on Loan
- Inter Miami CF Signs Defender Gonzalo Luján