Academy Product Santiago Morales' Match-Winning Penalty Defeats Club América in the Americas Preseason Tour Opener

January 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF opened its 2025 preseason tonight with a win over LIGA MX giants Club América in penalties. The match ended 2-2 in regulation before a dramatic penalty shootout was capped with a winning penalty from First Team debutant and Homegrown player Santiago Morales.

The first half was marked by goals from both teams, with Club América striking first, but Lionel Messi equalizing minutes later.

The Mexican side struck first again in the second half, but a late equalizer by Tomás Avilés sent the match into a penalty shootout.

The final kick of the night came from Morales, when the young midfielder stepped up, stuttered, and calmly found the back of the net from the spot to send Inter Miami home with the win.

The Americas Preseason Tour will continue for Inter Miami with a trip to Peru to face Universitario de Deportes on Jan. 29.

