LA Galaxy Kick off 2025 Preseason Camp

January 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The 2024 MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy begin preparations for the 2025 MLS Regular Season when the club holds it first training session tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 20. Additionally, the club today announced its 2025 preseason roster.

2025 LA Galaxy Preseason Schedule

Following a closed-door preseason match against New York City FC on Monday, Jan. 27, the Galaxy will head out to the desert for the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) from Feb. 4-15 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. LA squares off against Austin FC on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (11:00 a.m. PT), faces Charlotte FC on Sunday, Feb. 9 (10:00 a.m. PT), takes on Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (11:00 a.m. PT) and will close out its time at Empire Polo Club against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 15 (12:00 p.m. PT).

The LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament will also return to the Coachella Valley on Friday, Feb. 7 at Desert Willow Golf Resort. For more information or to register, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/golf.

2025 Player Transactions

The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed goalkeeper Brady Scott to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026. Additionally, the club has loaned midfielder Gino Vivi to Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa with an option to buy prior to July 24.

The Galaxy's current preseason roster heading into the 2025 campaign, listed alphabetically by position, is below:

2025 LA Galaxy Preseason Roster, as of Jan. 19, 2025

Goalkeepers (4): JT Marcinkowski, John McCarthy, Novak Mićović, Brady Scott

Defenders (10): Julián Aude, Mauricio Cuevas, Ascel Essengue - II, Emiro Garcés, Jose "Pepe" Magaña - II, Harbor Miller, John Nelson, Miki Yamane, Maya Yoshida, Zanka

Midfielders (8): Jason Bucknor - ^, Edwin Cerrillo, Sean Davis, Mark Delgado, Diego Fagundez, Isaiah Parente, Riqui Puig, Marco Reus

Forwards (9): Miguel Berry, Aaron Bibout, Dejan Joveljić, Sean Karani - II, Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Ruben Ramos Jr., Nicklaus Sullivan - ^, Jacob Woznicki - ^

^ - 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick

II - Ventura County FC

