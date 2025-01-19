San Diego FC to Honor Founding Season Ticket Members with Monument at Snapdragon Stadium

January 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC is excited to introduce the club's Founding Member Wall. To commemorate our Founding Members, this monument at Snapdragon Stadium will celebrate 2025 Season Ticket Members on match day for years to come.

To be a part of this, you must become a Member by February 16. Season Ticket Memberships start at just $40 per match - request more info to become a Member today!

Member Frequently Asked Question's:

1. Who can be added to the Founding Member Wall?

Anyone who has purchased more than one (2+) full SDFC Season Ticket Membership for the 2025 season by February 16.

2. Where with the Founding Member Wall be located?

The Founding Member Wall will be located within Snapdragon Stadium.

3. Can I select my name for the Founding Member Wall.

Yes, Members will be able to select the names added to the Member Wall. Information will be sent at a later date with character limits and more information on how to submit your name.

Season Ticket Memberships

Season Ticket Memberships start at just $40 p/match. Members receive amazing benefits such as guaranteed access to all 21 matches and 20% off merch.

