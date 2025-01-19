Toronto FC Announce Travel Roster for Spain

January 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today their 2025 training camp roster for the first leg in Marbella, Spain.

The preseason roster includes the current 25-player first team and two players from Toronto FC II. MLS SuperDraft selections Reid Fisher, Patrick McDonald, Michael Sullivan and Joseph Melto Quiah travelled with the team to Spain.

The full travel roster is listed below:

Goalkeepers (3): Luka Gavran, Sean Johnson, Shafique Wilson^

Defenders (11): Nathaniel Edwards, Reid Fisher*, Kobe Franklin, Nicksoen Gomis, Richie Laryea, Kevin Long, Adam Pearlman, Raoul Petretta, Sigurd Rosted, Lazar Stefanovic, Henry Wingo

Midfielders (8): Markus Cimermancic^, Alonso Coello, Deybi Flores, Matty Longstaff, Patrick McDonald*, Jonathan Osorio, Michael Sullivan*, Kosi Thompson

Forwards (9): Federico Bernardeschi, Theo Corbeanu, Derrick Etienne Jr., Lorenzo Insigne, Deandre Kerr, Hugo Mbongue, Joseph Melto Quiah*, Charlie Sharp, Tyrese Spicer

^Toronto FC II

*MLS SuperDraft Selection

