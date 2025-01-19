Rapids Rookies Josh Copeland and Sam Bassett Score in 2-2 Preseason Draw with Celaya F.C.

January 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Rapids recorded a 2-2 draw against Celaya F.C. in the team's first scrimmage of the preseason on Sunday afternoon.Rapids newcomers Josh Copeland and Sam Bassett recorded their first goals in Burgundy on assists from Rafael Navarro and Cole Bassett, respectively.

The first 45 minutes saw the Rapids largely control possession of the ball, with Connor Ronan highlighting his pace in the midfield. Andreas Maxsø was the first to start the offensive threat, placing a header just over the crossbar on a Ronan corner-kick delivery in the third minute.

However, it was Celaya that was first on the board in the 10thminute. Rapids 2 goalkeeper Nico Hansen made a solid save on the first shot on goal, but the rebound was picked up by Celaya and tapped into the back of the net.

The second half saw a wholesale substitution with both Copeland and Sam stepping on for their first Rapids preseason game reps.

The comeback goal came in the 64th minute, starting at the foot of Navarro. The Brazilian striker found Omir Fernandez on a give-and-go and carried the ball to the endline to cross it into the box. Copeland was perfectly placed in goal to backheel the equalizer into the back of the net.

The team's go-ahead goal came five minutes later off the foot of Sam. In the Homegrown brothers' debut match, Cole carried the ball up the right flank before crossing it into Sam at the top of the box. Sam sent it into the far post on a one-time finish for his first goal of the preseason.

The match continued on with a few more chances for the Rapids, but it was Celaya that grabbed the final goal of the match in the dying seconds to end the game 2-2.

The Rapids will face two more opponents before returning to Colorado. The team's next closed-door matchup with Querétaro FC is slated for 10:30 a.m. MT on Sunday, January 26.

Final Score

Colorado Rapids - 2

Celaya FC - 2

Lineups

First Half:

Reggie Cannon, Wayne Frederick, Nico Hansen, Alex Harris, Calvin Harris, Andreas Maxsø, Ian Murphy, Connor Ronan, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Noah Strellnauer, Jackson Travis

Second Half:

Chidozie Awaziem, Cole Bassett (Daouda Amadou, 73'), Sam Bassett, Zackory Campagnolo, Joshua Copeland, Michael Edwards, Omir Fernandez, Oliver Larraz, Rafael Navarro, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines

