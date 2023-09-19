WeStreet Ice Center Unveils Name of New Bar and Grill, Partnership

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the naming, branding and details of Puck's Sports Bar and Grill, by Yuengling at the new WeStreet Ice Center.

Tulsa Oilers Entertainment announced the state-of-the-art, 140,000-square-foot WeStreet Ice Center in 2022. The project, on schedule for completion and opening in late 2023, will serve as the Tulsa Oilers Hockey Team practice facility and Tulsa Oilers Entertainment offices, while boasting two full-size ice sheets, stadium-style seating, an arcade, various ice activities and the newly unveiled Puck's Sports Bar and Grill, by Yuengling.

"It has been so much fun and a lot of work to see the Ice Center construction progress," said Oilers owner Andy Scurto. "It's going to be an amazing facility, with a large sports bar and grill that can serve our customers with a fun, tasty environment!"

Puck's Sports Bar and Grill, by Yuengling combines themes of both Tulsa Oilers Hockey and Tulsa Oilers Football in its branding, announcing itself as the new headquarters for sports event watching in the Tulsa area.

At 12,000-Square feet and with a capacity of more than 350 persons, more than a dozen TVs, a 150-inch central screen, full restaurant and bar services and more, Puck's Sports Bar and Grill, by Yuengling will be the ultimate destination for all sports viewing and dining in Tulsa.

The Oilers host the Allen Americans in a preseason game at the Oilers Ice Center, located at 6413 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK, on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Tulsa opens its regular season on the road at Utah on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:10 p.m. CT at the Maverik Center. The Oilers' home opener is on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones.

