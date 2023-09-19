Steelheads Add Goaltenders Kaden Fulcher and Jared Moe

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltenders Kaden Fulcher and Jared Moe to ECHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Fulcher, 24, enters his sixth professional season, first with Idaho after splitting time last season in the ECHL with the Reading Royals and the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. The 6-foot-4, 199lb netminder signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings back on Oct. 3, 2017 and would end up spending four seasons with the organization. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 6, 2019 making 11 saves on 13 shots in 27:13 of time in net vs. the Buffalo Sabres. In four seasons with the Red Wings organization the Brigden, ON native played 11 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins and 49 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Prior to his professional career, he played parts of three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) splitting time with the Sarnia Sting and Hamilton Bulldogs. During the 2017-18 campaign, he helped lead the Bulldogs to an OHL Championship and was named the Most Outstanding Goalie in the CHL Memorial Cup.

Moe, 24, enters his first professional season after spending the last two seasons at the University of Wisconsin (2021-23) and the previous two at the University of Minnesota (2019-21). In four seasons the 6-foot-4, 220lb netminder played 80 games posting a record of (27-38-4) with a 3.01 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. The New Prague, MN native helped the Gophers to a B1G Championship in 2020-21 and was named to the B1G All-Rookie Team in 2019-20.

Prior to college hockey, he played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Waterloo Black Hawks appearing in 63 games posting a record of (37-14-4) with a 2.49 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. He was selected in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets in the 6th round, 184th overall.

