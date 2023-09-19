Bakich Signs Professional Tryout Contract with Dallas Stars

September 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals forward Solag Bakich

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals forward Solag Bakich(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Tuesday that forward Solag Bakich has signed a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Dallas Stars. The Dallas, Texas native will skate for his hometown's NHL club in the Stars' training camp beginning on Thursday, September 21. The Stars will hold an on-site pre-season game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, September 24.

Bakich, 25, re-signed with the Royals for the 2023-24 season on August 7, 2023. He signed his first professional contract with Reading on March 18, 2023 and registered 10 points (3g-7a) and 13 penalty minutes in 12 regular season games for the Royals. The 6'0", 194-pound, left-shot forward added a goal and four points in eight Kelly Cup Playoff games. He earned an assist in his professional debut against the Toledo Walleye on March 24.

Bakich played for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U and 18U AAA teams in 2014-15 and 2015-16, respectively. He also played one season in the NAHL with the Bismarck Bobcats, three seasons in the USHL between the Des Moines Buccaneers, Sioux City Musketeers and Waterloo Black Hawks, and four seasons in the NCAA with the University of Notre Dame.

