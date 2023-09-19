Indy Re-Signs Goaltender Zach Driscoll

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Zach Driscoll to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Driscoll is coming off of a 42-game season in the ECHL with the Fuel. During the 2022-23 campaign, Driscoll posted a .899 save percentage and a 3.03 goals against average while going 21-17-3.

Prior to that, the goaltender played four games in the EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League) for the Glasgow Clan in Scotland after playing three games for the Toledo Walleye, going 1-2, with a save percentage of .913. His first professional start and win was with Toledo and coincidentally against Indy on April 2, 2022. He made 38 saves in the Walleye's 4-3 victory against the Fuel.

The 5'11" goalie started 34 games for the University of North Dakota in the 2021-22 season, going 22-11-1 with a .908 save percentage while majoring in Operations and Supply Chain Management.

During the 2021-22 season, he had a nine game win streak from February 11 to March 12. His 757 saves that season were third among National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) goaltenders while his 22 wins were third in the league and fifth in the country. As a result, he helped UND to a Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champions.

Before that, Driscoll played three seasons (2018-19 through 2020-21) for the Bemidji State University Beavers, where he won 46 of 86 games played and won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year Award in 2020-21.

In 2017-18, he played one season in the USHL for the Omaha Lancers, where he posted a save percentage of .934 and helped his team to the playoffs. That year, Driscoll won the USA Hockey Junior Goalie of the Year Award.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota native also played one season for St. Cloud State University where he went 6-6-1. Because of his transfers during his time in the NCAA, he has the unique record of being the only men's collegiate goaltender in NCAA history to record a win against two teams that he played for.

Driscoll on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"I am super happy & excited to be back in Indy for another season. The fans are truly amazing, and I am looking forward to another great season with this group. I can't wait to get started!"

This is the Fuel's thirteenth signing for the 2023-24 season. Driscoll joins forwards Matus Spodniak, Darby Llewellyn, Jordan Martin, Andrew Bellant, Sam Ruffin, Luc Brown and Chase Lang, and defensemen Trevor Zins, Luke McInnis, Santino Centorame, and Chris Cameron and goaltender Cam Gray.

