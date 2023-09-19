Single-Game Tickets Now Available
September 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Single-game tickets are now available for all Iowa Heartlanders 2023-24 home games, including the Heartlanders' Home Opener, set for Friday, October 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Purchase tickets by visiting this link and by calling 319-569-4625.
The home opener feature special season-opening festivities at Xtream Arena and a magnet schedule giveaway (first 2000 fans), presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Iowa also hosts Rapid City on Oct. 21 at 6:05 p.m.
The team's entertaining promotional calendar is one of the best features of what's going to be an exciting season at Xtream Arena in 2023-24. View the team's full promotional calendar here and by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
In addition to single-game tickets, Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Group Plans, Mini Plans, Flex Tickets are now available by calling 319-569-4625 and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 19, 2023
- Royals Announce Single Game Tickets Go on Sale on September 28 - Reading Royals
- Single-Game Tickets Now Available - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bakich Signs Professional Tryout Contract with Dallas Stars - Reading Royals
- Sign Ups Available for RRYHA '23-24 Fall Youth League Half-Ice & Full-Ice - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.