Single-Game Tickets Now Available

September 19, 2023 - Iowa Heartlanders







Coralville, Iowa - Single-game tickets are now available for all Iowa Heartlanders 2023-24 home games, including the Heartlanders' Home Opener, set for Friday, October 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Purchase tickets by visiting this link and by calling 319-569-4625.

The home opener feature special season-opening festivities at Xtream Arena and a magnet schedule giveaway (first 2000 fans), presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Iowa also hosts Rapid City on Oct. 21 at 6:05 p.m.

The team's entertaining promotional calendar is one of the best features of what's going to be an exciting season at Xtream Arena in 2023-24. View the team's full promotional calendar here and by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

In addition to single-game tickets, Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Group Plans, Mini Plans, Flex Tickets are now available by calling 319-569-4625 and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

