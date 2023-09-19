Kansas Product Finnegan Signs with Thunder

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Ryan Finnegan for the 2023-24 season.

Finnegan, 26, begins his first full year as a pro. A native of Tecumseh, Kansas, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward recently completed a five-year career at Lindenwood University. He tallied 20 or more points per season in four of his five years at the collegiate level.

In 2022-23, he recorded 20 points (6g, 14a) in 29 games, which was the first year Lindenwood played at the NCAA DI level. Overall, he finished with 130 points (41g, 89a) in 97 games. He helped Lindenwood to an ACHA Title in 2014-15.

He turned pro this past April with the Reading Royals, netting an assist in three games. Finnegan becomes the second Kansas product to sign with the Thunder behind Sean Roulston.

