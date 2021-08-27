West Virginia Takes Opener, 4-3

Yovan Gonzalez lifted a fly ball just deep enough in the top of the ninth to score Rymer Liriano with the decisive run as the West Virginia Power captured the opener of a three-game series, 4-3, at Clipper Magazine Stadium Friday evening.

The loss was the sixth in the last seven games for the Barnstormers.

Liriano led off the top of the ninth with a soft line drive single into center on a 1-2 pitch from Scott Shuman (3-3). With one out, Liriano took off for second, and went to third when Anthony Peroni's throw glanced off the glove of second baseman Blake Allemand's glove and rolled into center.

Gonzalez took Shuman to medium left, and Liriano easily beat Trayvon Robinson's throw to the plate for the decisive run.

Mike Broadway allowed only a one-out single to Cleuluis Rondon in the bottom of the ninth for his sixth save.

Alberto Callaspo gave West Virginia an early 1-0 lead with a homer in the first off Nile Ball. Lancaster answered immediately on a single off the right field wall by Caleb Gindl and Alejandro De Aza's triple to left center, a line drive that skipped past Teodoro Martinez' diving effort.

West Virginia grabbed its second advantage of the night in the third. Nate Easley led off with a single to left. With one out, he stole second. Callaspo walked, and, with Jimmy Paredes batting, Ball was charged with balks on consecutive moves, allowing Easley to score the lead run.

Connor Kopach opened the seventh with a homer to left off Donald Goodson for a 3-1 lead.

Lancaster picked up a run in the bottom of the seventh. Anderson De La Rosa led off with a double to left center and exited in favor of pinch runner Nick Shumpert. Jake Hoover dropped a bunt down the first base line. Gonzalez picked it up at the last second to make the play at first. Shumpert never hesitated around third, and beat the throw home as starter Arik Sikula dashed home to cover.

De Aza knotted the score with a leadoff homer in the eighth off eventual winner Junior Rincon (2-0, 2-2).

Tommy Shirley (2-2) will make the start on Saturday evening against right-hander Alexis Candelario (2-2, 2-6). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into the YouTube Channel, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Kelly Dugan extended his hitting streak to 12 with a double in the sixth...His RBI streak was stopped at nine games...De Aza was thrown out at the plate on his fly ball in the first, and Gindl stopped at third on his double...De Aza and Robinson were both thrown out on steal attempts in the fourth...Ball allowed two runs on three hits over six innings for his third quality start and set a season high with eight strikeouts...Sikula tossed his second quality start against the Barnstormers in a week, giving up eight hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings...De Aza has reached on seven of eight plate appearances over the last three nights.

