Rockers Walk-Off over Long Island

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Johnny Field hit a three-run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the High Point Rockers a 4-3 win over Long Island in front of a crowd of 2,094 at Truist Point on Friday night.

The Rockers trailed 3-1 entering the ninth and Giovanny Alfonzo and pinch-hitter Jared Mitchell each grounded out to start the inning. Down to their last out, Stuart Levy lined a single to left and J.R. DiSarcina beat out an infield single on a chopper to third. Field then blasted the 1-0 pitch from Long Island reliever Brady Dragmire (4-4) over the left field wall for a 4-3 victory.

It marked Field's second walk-off hit of the year, and the Rockers' second walk-off win. Field singled home Alfonzo to beat Lexington 5-4 on August 18.

The walk-off win gave Ryan Chaffee (3-1) the win after he worked a scoreless ninth inning for the Rockers.

Finding hits was a struggle for the Rockers against Long Island lefty starter Darin Downs who allowed just two hits through the first five innings. Meanwhile the Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the first on a solo homer by second baseman Steve Lombardozzi. In the third, Johnni Turbo doubled and scored on a single by Lombardozzi who then scored on a single by L.J. Mazzilli for a 3-0 Ducks lead.

High Point got on the board in the sixth when Quincy Latimore, who returned to the Rockers on Friday after playing in Italy, beat out an infield single. Latimore moved to second on a single by Jerry Downs and went to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Stephen Cardullo.

That was all the scoring the Rockers could muster until Field's heroics in the ninth.

"This was a great team win," said Field. "The crowd tonight was great and we were really able to feed off it."

Downs and DiSarcina each finished the game with a pair of hits. Bryce Hensley went seven innings and allowed three runs but did not figure in the decision.

High Point and Long Island will play game two of their three-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Truist Point.

