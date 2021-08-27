High Point Rockers Announce Return of OF Quincy Latimore

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Quincy Latimore, a key contributor for the High Point Rockers in reaching the Atlantic League playoffs during their inaugural season in 2019, has re-joined the Rockers for the 2021 stretch drive.

High Point is currently in first place in the South Division of the Atlantic League with a 13-7 record, one game in front of Gastonia. The Rockers have 44 wins for the full season, the most of any team in the ALPB.

He has been playing with Nettuno BC 1945 in the Italian League for the last three months. He hit .394 with eight home runs and 37 RBI and a .534 on-base percentage.

Latimore hit .264 with 21 home runs and 86 RBIs during the 2019 season, finishing in the top 10 in the Atlantic League in homers. The 32-year old is a native of Apex, N.C. where he played at Middle Creek High School. He was a fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2007 and started his career with the Pirates' Gulf Coast League team that year.

Latimore was instrumental in helping the Rockers to a 74-66 record in 2019 and a trip to the postseason. He started the 2019 season with the Rockers before his contract was purchased by Quintana Roo of the Mexican League in May where he posted a .308 batting average, .413 on-base average and .410 slugging percentage before returning to the Rockers in June.

The Rockers became the first expansion team in the Atlantic League's 23-year history to make the playoffs in their first season. High Point also finished with the Atlantic League's second-most number of All-Star selections with seven and had Major League Baseball organizations purchase seven players' contracts.

Latimore has spent time with the Cleveland Indians, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations during his professional career. He has amassed over 4,000 career at-bats and 128 home runs during his 13 professional seasons. Latimore has also played in the Australian Baseball League and the Mexican League.

