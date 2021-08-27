Revs Complete Sweep of Ducks with Late Comeback

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution completed a three-game road sweep of the Long Island Ducks with a 6-4 come-from-behind victory on Thursday evening at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Revs match their season-best with a four-game winning streak overall and return home to kick off a 10-game homestand on Friday evening when they host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park.

Long Island opened the scoring in the bottom of the third as Vladimir Frias capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-run homer to right field for a 2-0 Ducks lead.

The Revs managed a pair of hits in three consecutive innings but stranded two runners in the third, fourth, and fifth.

York finally broke through as Nellie Rodriguez obliterated a solo homer to deep right-center in the top of the sixth, slicing the deficit in half at 2-1.

The Revs forged ahead with three runs in the top of the eighth. Jack Kenley set things up with a leadoff double to right-center and advanced on a ground out by Melky Mesa. After an intentional walk to Rodriguez and a walk battled out by Welington Dotel, Josue Herrera came through with a bases loaded two-run single up the middle to give the Revs their first lead of the night at 3-2. Dotel later crossed on a wild pitch for a 4-2 lead.

Ramon Flores lined a two-out RBI single to right in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game again at 4-3, but the Revs came up with big insurance runs which was a theme throughout the series sweep.

Darian Sandford led off the ninth with a single to center and raced home from first on an RBI double to left-center by James Harris. Mesa added a sac fly to deep left-center as the Revs built a 6-3 lead.

Daniel Fields led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer to right, but Jim Fuller used a double play started by shortstop Osmy Gregorio and another slick backhand play by Gregorio to end the game with the tying run at the plate, notching his league-leading 19th save of the season and third in as many nights.

Both starters were outstanding as York righty Duke von Schamann (5-6) picked up the win, allowing just two runs on six hits over seven innings.

Long Island righty Joe Iorio also went seven frames and yielded just one run in the no-decision.

Notes: The sweep is the Revs' first in a three-game series this season. It's York's first sweep vs. Long Island since June 20-22, 2016, and the Revs' second sweep all-time in Central Islip (also July 18-20, 2014). Fuller's 19 saves tie Brad Allen (2017) for fifth-most in a season in franchise history. The Revs match their season-high with a four-game winning streak (also July 10-15). The win is just the third of the season for the Revs when trailing after seven innings of play. York righty Joey Lara (1-1) faces Southern Maryland right-hander Daryl Thompson (9-2) in Friday's opener. It is Circus Night presented by York County Shrine Club, Foodie Friday, and Fast Play Friday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

