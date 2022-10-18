West Virginia Black Bears Begin Defense of MLB Draft League Championship on June 1, 2023

Just five weeks removed from capturing the 2022 MLB Draft League Title, the West Virginia Black Bears are thrilled to announce another season of summer baseball at Monongalia County Ballpark with the release of the 2023 season schedule. The 80-game season, which begins on the road at Mahoning Valley on June 1, features seven weekend series at The Mon and the 2023 Home Opener on Tuesday, June 6 against Williamsport.

Game times will be announced as the promotional schedule is finalized. Season tickets will go on sale on Monday, October 24. For more information on season tickets, please visit the Black Bears Ticketing Page at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

The Black Bears' 2023 season begins on the road on June 1 with a weekend series at Eastwood Field against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. The Home Opener on Tuesday, June 6, sets the stage for a Championship rematch as last season's second-place team, the Williamsport Crosscutters, returns to The Mon for the Bears' first home series. West Virginia's 40-game home schedule concludes with a three-game set against Williamsport on Sunday, August 27, as they finish the season playing the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field on Saturday, September 2. The second MLB Draft League Championship game is scheduled for Monday, September 4.

"Coming off a championship season, we're more than excited for a new season of Black Bears baseball," said General Manger Leighann Sainato. "We have more weekend dates this season, including two series in June, meaning more premium promotions and opportunities to experience the young talent in the league."

West Virginia's schedule features seven weekend series and a special Independence Day celebration against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday, July 3. The Black Bears will travel to the Scrappers for a game on July 4 before the end of the first half of the season. The schedule includes four six-game home stands on July 11-16, July 25-30, August 8-13, and August 22-27.

The first half of the schedule will feature amateur, draft-eligible players, while the second half of the season (beginning July 7) will feature professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility or otherwise wish to begin their professional careers.

The Black Bears second season in the MLB Draft League ended in a first-place finish as West Virginia defeated Williamsport, 10-6, in the Championship game on September 6. The team, led by former major league player and Morgantown native Jedd Gyorko, saw six players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. In addition to the six players drafted from the 2022 team, three former players (2021) were taken in the draft, while three more signed major league contracts as free agents.

