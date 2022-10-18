Crosscutters Announce 2023 Schedule for 25th Season

The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced their 2023 schedule in advance of their 25th anniversary season.

The schedule features 40 home games with Opening Night 2023 taking place June 1 when the Crosscutters host the State College Spikes. All Monday through Saturday games will begin at 6:35pm with gates opening at 5:30pm. Sunday games begin at 4:05pm with gates opening at 3:00pm. The Cutters home game on July 4 will feature a special 1:05pm start.

The Cutters, who began play in 1999, will celebrate their 25th season in Williamsport in 2023.

Williamsport Crosscutters Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations, Gabe Sinicropi said, "We are extremely excited to be planning our 25th anniversary season. We can't wait to celebrate with all of our fans and look forward to announcing our full promotional calendar as the season draws closer."

A split season format will again be utilized in 2023 with the 1st half featuring top draft-eligible prospects from across the country (June 1 - July 4) and professional players filling rosters in the 2nd half (July 7-Sept. 2). The first-place team from each half will meet in the MLB Draft League Championship Game on September 4. Williamsport captured the 2nd half title in 2022, falling to West Virginia 10-6 in the Championship Game.

The league has announced that all games will be 9-innings in 2023. In previous seasons, teams played a limited number of 7-inning contests. The MLB Draft League will also be instituting a pitch clock next season, with details to be released at a later date. In the league's first two seasons over 130 players have been drafted or signed professional contracts.

MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans for the 2023 season go on sale November 1 and are available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

